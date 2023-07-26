Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams arrested on domestic battery, strangulation charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams was arrested on Tuesday in connection to "a domestic violence investigation," according to police.

She is set to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning and is facing several charges. Court documents show the charges include three felony counts of strangulation, one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of coercion, and four misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, first offense.

Williams was previously suspended for 10 games in 2019 during her time with the Los Angeles Sparks for a domestic violence incident.

Williams signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Aces in 2021.