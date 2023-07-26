New details of Aces' Riquna Williams domestic violence arrest revealed in arrest report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New information about the arrest of Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams for domestic battery is revealed in an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Williams, 33, is accused of hitting and strangling her wife during an argument over their relationship that began late Monday night.

In an interview with police, Williams' wife said the 5'7" Aces guard hit her repeatedly with a closed fist, strangled her, put her in a choke hold, kicked her upper body and head, and threatened her with heavy metal objects, according to the report.

According to the document, Williams and her wife have been in a romantic relationship for approximately four years and were married in September 2022.

Williams' wife told police she'd asked Williams to "take a break" from their relationship and go back to Florida to be with her son. As she was packing her bags, Williams came into the bedroom and started removing her stuff from them and hitting her, she told police.

Williams is said to have then left the house, taking her wife's phone, tablet, ID and credit cards with her. The belongings were found by police in a search of Williams' property after her arrest.

The report states Williams returned to the apartment a few hours later and claimed to have found evidence of infidelity on her wife's phone. Williams' wife told police Williams hit and choked her again before showering and leaving the apartment.

At approximately 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Williams' wife asked to use her neighbor's phone since Williams took hers. The neighbor overheard Williams' wife talking to a family member and saying "she did it again," the report states.

Williams was previously suspended for 10 games in 2019 during her time with the Los Angeles Sparks for a domestic violence incident. According to the Associated Press, Williams was charged with two felony counts of assault and threatening an individual with whom she was in a relationship.

The report indicates Williams may have threatened to kill her wife and herself, saying her career would be over and she would have nothing to live for if her wife notified police.

After the conversation with her family member, Williams' wife called police to report what happened.

Officers documented evidence of Williams' wife's injuries, including scratch marks on her neck, a black eye and swelling on her forehead.

In a conversation with police, Williams claimed her wife injured her but "she was unable to provide me with a consistent statement," the reporting detective stated.

Williams was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, assault with use of a deadly weapon, coercion with threat or use of physical force and domestic battery.

She appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning and was released on her own recognizance — which means no bail is required to be posted — and will be on alcohol monitoring. A judge also ordered that she cannot have any contact with her wife.

Williams has been injured for the past month and hasn't seen play in any Aces games. The team released the following statement in response to Williams' arrest: