Judge orders stricter monitoring conditions for Las Vegas Aces player accused of domestic battery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas judge has upgraded pre-trial monitoring conditions for a Las Vegas Aces player arrested on domestic battery charges last week.

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning for a status check on the criminal complaint against her. During the proceeding, a judge mentioned that some information regarding Williams' past had not been presented during the initial bail hearing.

Williams had been released on her own recognizance under the condition that she was not allowed to contact the victim or consume alcohol. On Wednesday, the judge determined that a "level 4 pre-trial monitoring" — which includes GPS monitoring, as well as random and scheduled check-ins — would be more appropriate.

Under these conditions, Williams would be given a phone to check in at any point between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

A lawyer representing Williams disclosed that she is currently undergoing in-patient therapy, and asked that she be excused from check-ins during those periods.

Additionally, prosecutors revealed that the victim has recently left the state, so Williams will be allowed to return to her apartment.

Williams is accused of hitting and strangling her wife during an argument over their relationship, according to an arrest report. She is currently facing multiple charges of strangulation and domestic battery.

In 2019, Williams was also suspended for 10 games during her time with the Los Angeles Sparks after she was charged with two felony counts of assault. An arrest report indicated that her charge was also related to accusations of threatening and assaulting an individual with whom she was in a relationship.

Williams' preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, September 7, 2023.