FINAL: Golden Knights fall to Tampa Bay in the final seconds of the game

LIVE UPDATES

1st Period



5:26 VGK Goal : Brayden McNabb scores the first goal of the game with a snap shot, assisted by Mark Stone and Jack Eichel. VGK 1-0

10:21 Lightning Goal: Lightning scores a goal with a wrist shot from Janis Moser. Cameron Atkinson and Emil Lilleberg coming in for the assists. VGK tied 1-1

14:06 Lightning Minor Penalty: Two-minute penalty for Lightning after Conor Geekie roughing against Brayden McNabb.

15:20 VGK Goal: Pavel Dorofeyev gives VGK their second score with assists from Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel. VGK 2-1

19:47 Lightning Goal: Nikita Kucherov scores one for the Lightning with an assist from Jake Guentzel. VGK 2-2

End of the First: Golden Knights tied with the Lightning 2-2

2nd Period



1:59 VGK Goal: Score for the Knights after Ivan Barbashev delivers a wrist shot with an assist from Shea Theodore. VGK 3-2

9:16 Lightning Minor Penalty: Two-minute penalty for Lightning after Michael Eyssimont slashing against Jack Eichel.

17:47 VGK Minor Penalty: Zach Whitecloud minor penalty against Jake Guentzel.

18:37 VGK Bench Penalty: Too many men on the ice.

Too many men on the ice. End of the second: Golden Knights trail ahead of the Lightning 3-2

3rd Period



1:08 Lightning Minor Penalty: Two-minute penalty for Lightning after Conor Geekie hooking against Pavel Dorofeyev.

17:38 Lightning Goal: A wrist shot from Brandon Hagel gives a score to the Lightning. Assists from Mitchell Chaffee and Janis Moser. VGK 3-3

19:05 Lightning Goal: Nikita Kucherov scores the final goal of the game, leading the Lightning to victory over the Golden Knights. VGK 3-4

Nikita Kucherov scores the final goal of the game, leading the Lightning to victory over the Golden Knights. VGK 3-4 FINAL: Golden Knights fall to Tampa Bay Lightning 3-4 in the closing seconds of the third period.

BEFORE THE GAME

The Vegas Golden Knights' first road trip of the regular season continues Thursday with a visit to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Knights are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and will do so without a key performer in the lineup.

Victor Olofsson left Tuesday's game late in the third period after suffering what appeared to be a lower-body injury. He was seen after the game on crutches.

His absence causes a shuffle of the lineup, with left wing Tanner Pearson moving up to play with center Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev.

Brendan Brisson returns to the lineup to replace Olofsson and will skate on the third line with center Cole Schwindt and right wing Alexander Holtz.

Adin Hill is expected to make his second consecutive start in net for the Knights.

A win tonight against Tampa Bay would be Bruce Cassidy's 100th win with the Knights and the team's 316th in franchise history.

Forwards Jack Eichel and captain Mark Stone currently lead the team in scoring, both with eight points (two goals, six assists).

Check back later for live updates once the game begins. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34. Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.