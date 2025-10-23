A's broadcaster helps deliver school supplies to local students, discusses team's 2028 launch in Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics partnered with the Public Education Foundation and Clark County School District's Book Bus to bring essential classroom supplies to Iverson Elementary School students.

The team delivered "Classroom in a Box" kits packed with educational essentials for every classroom, along with team merchandise for students. Play-by-play broadcaster Chris Caray and team mascot Stomper joined the celebration, visiting classrooms and distributing books from the CCSD Book Bus.

VIDEO: Tricia Kean speaks to Chris Caray, A's play-by-play and fourth-generation broadcaster

Caray, who comes from broadcasting royalty, represents the fourth generation of his family in the profession. His great-grandfather was legendary broadcaster Harry Caray, his grandfather Skip Caray, and his father is Chip Caray.

Chris Caray Chris Caray

"Everybody labels me as a fourth-generation broadcaster, but I look at myself as a second-generation broadcaster because I didn't really know my grandfather or great-grandfather too well, so I had my father as obviously a shining example of how to be at the major league level," Caray said.

Chris Caray

Caray expressed excitement about his grandfather's potential Hall of Fame induction this year.

"God willing, my grandfather's on the Hall of Fame list this year. He could possibly get inducted. That would mean two Carays in Cooperstown, which is something that I can't even believe I'm saying out loud," Caray said.

The broadcaster praised the Las Vegas community's support for the A's move to the city.

"I have been so impressed about the group of people that have really embraced the A's because they come up to me, they say we're so thankful for the A's coming into our community and make no mistake, it's not just one community, it's not just Summerlin or Henderson, it's everywhere," Caray said.

Looking ahead to the team's planned stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, Caray expressed enthusiasm about the future venue.

"I think it's going to be the crown jewel of the Las Vegas Strip, and I know that that's a very big term and a big thing to say about a place that's the entertainment capital of the world," Caray said.

"It's going to be an amazing stadium, a great 30,000+ seat stadium with state-of-the-art everything, and it's going to embrace A's history while also embracing Las Vegas as a community and as a city," Caray said.

"This is a city of winners and the A's are going to bring a winning product to Las Vegas in 2028 on top of the best ballpark in major league baseball," Caray said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.