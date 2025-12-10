LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As youth hockey participation continues to climb across Southern Nevada, one local nonprofit is launching a major effort to expand access to ice time and athletic opportunities for families throughout the valley.

Taylor Rocha spoke to one of the organization's leaders to learn more about the project:

Foundation Launches $15M Community Sports Complex Campaign as Youth Hockey Sees Major Growth

Jake Kielb’s Hockey Foundation — a 501(c)(3) organization focused on making hockey accessible to children regardless of financial background — announced the start of a $15 million capital campaign to build the Las Vegas Community Sports Complex.

The project would introduce the region’s first nonprofit, multi-use athletic facility featuring two NHL-sized ice sheets and a 200-by-85-foot indoor turf field.

The surge in demand comes as youth hockey in Nevada has grown dramatically since the arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017. According to USA Hockey registration data, the number of youth players statewide has jumped from roughly 500 before the team’s inaugural season to nearly 3,000 today.

That rapid growth has put strain on existing facilities.

“With the growth of youth hockey and how much the numbers have exploded, our ice rinks are becoming overcrowded,” said Gina Usufzy, chairman and CEO of Jake Kielb’s Hockey Foundation. “So if I can have my nonprofit have another ice rink here, it’s just another way to be able to give them access.”

The proposed 130,000-square-foot complex would support hockey, figure skating, soccer, lacrosse, football, and community events. Plans also include seating for more than 1,500 spectators, a training facility, pro shop, concessions, and a rooftop restaurant and bar.

But for Usufzy, the project’s mission centers on affordability and opening the door for more local athletes.

“My nonprofit is all about giving financial scholarships,” she said. “So having a facility will be able to give us more financial backing into our scholarship… provide a much more higher scale of scholarships.”

Usufzy founded the organization a decade ago, before Las Vegas had an NHL presence. What began with collecting used gear for children has since grown into more than $75,000 in donated equipment and scholarships for local families.

She says the impact of providing access is evident in the reactions of young players.

“Happiness,” Usufzy said. “It’s about making a difference in their life and keeping them really in the game.”

The foundation hopes to raise the $15 million needed for the project within 12 to 18 months through community donations, sponsorships, and corporate partnerships. The timeline for breaking ground depends on how quickly funding goals are met.

“We need help,” Usufzy said. “The faster we can get help, the faster we can get this off the ground and give a new home for youth hockey and for lacrosse and soccer.”

More information about the campaign — including opportunities to donate — is available at HelpVegasPlay.com.