LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The A's new $2 billion ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip is quickly taking shape after just six months of construction.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman got a tour of the grounds as construction continues:

A's Ballpark starts to take shape after six months of construction

“We poured about a 1000 piles that went down 50 to 85 feet to hold up the foundation of the building," A's President Marc Badain said at Tuesday's construction site tour.

Hundreds of construction workers have been on site since June, which will increase to around 1,500 workers over the next two years.

“The seating rakers will start to go in, it'll start to look a lot more real," Badain said. "Right now you’re just seeing the shell on the outside, the first and third baseline and some work done on the outfield, but when you see the seating rakers go in, it’ll start to look like a ballpark.”