Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Athletics set to play six games in Las Vegas next season. Here are the dates.

Athletics set to play six games in Las Vegas next season. Here are the dates.
KTNV/AP
Athletics set to play six games in Las Vegas next season. Here are the dates.
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Athletics will get a taste of Las Vegas next season before the team makes the official move.

The Athletics will play two series made up of six games at Las Vegas Ballpark in June of 2026.

The A's face off against the Milwaukee Brewers June 8-10 before playing the Colorado Rockies June 12-14.

The A's are still set to make the official move to the new Las Vegas ballpark in 2028, which officially broke ground on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this year.

WATCH | Nick Walters takes a look back at the culmination of the Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark groundbreaking:

Timeline: Looming Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark groundbreaking is a moment more than 4 years in the making

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer