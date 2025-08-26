Athletics set to play six games in Las Vegas next season. Here are the dates.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Athletics will get a taste of Las Vegas next season before the team makes the official move.
The Athletics will play two series made up of six games at Las Vegas Ballpark in June of 2026.
The A's face off against the Milwaukee Brewers June 8-10 before playing the Colorado Rockies June 12-14.
The A's are still set to make the official move to the new Las Vegas ballpark in 2028, which officially broke ground on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this year.
WATCH | Nick Walters takes a look back at the culmination of the Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark groundbreaking:
