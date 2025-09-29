Bally's Corporation releases new rendering of planned resort next to A's Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bally's Corporation released a rendering of the resort the company plans to build on the same plot of land as the Athletics Ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip, where the Tropicana used to stand.

According to the comapany's website, the resort will feature two luxury hotel towers with 3,000 rooms that will be built in phases.

The resort will have direct access to the ballpark, feature a casino and have exclusive VIP experiences.

Bally's is partnering with JLL to feature over 500,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space. There will also be a new state of the art entertainment venue with 2,500 guest capacity.

Last October, we reported on the first renderings the Bally's Corporation released of this new resort. This was all part of a three-phase master plan submitted to Clark County.

According to the plan at that time, phase 1 would consist of the ballpark's construction, a hotel tower, more than 4,500 parking spaces and various casino and entertainment components.

This included the casino and day club. According to the plan, there would be 1,500 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a 12,000-square-foot sports book.

The phase also included 1,500 guest rooms, spa, fitness center, salon and a 75,000 square foot pool deck in the hotel tower. Plus, there would be several food and beverage venues.

Phase 2 would feature the second hotel tower, 375 additional parking spaces, more convention space, pool decks, public areas and retail options.

According to the master plan last October, Phase 3 would include a third hotel tower, which as of now Bally's Corporation shows only two towers for its new resort rendering.

As of now, crews are actively working on building the new Athletics Ballpark, but there is no word yet on when construction will begin on the new resort.

No new dates dates were listed with the release of this new Bally's Corporation resort rendering, however the Athletics plan to have the new ballpark open in time for the 2028 MLB season.