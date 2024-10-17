First look at the planned resort that could replace the Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details on the proposed A's ballpark and Bally's resort on the Las Vegas Strip have been released to Clark County as part of a master plan preview.

On Monday, documents were submitted to the Clark County Department of Comprehensive Planning detailing a three-phase plan for the ballpark's construction in addition to an "integrated resort" from Bally's Corporation.

According to a Bally's Corporation spokesperson, these plans are not finalized, and they expect them to evolve as the project moves along.

Phase 1

Phase 1 spearheads the project as the largest, beginning with the ballpark's construction, a hotel tower with various casino and entertainment components, and integrated parking fit for more than 4,500 spaces.

According to the master plan, the integrated resort is set to comprise approximately 26.11 acres on the former Tropicana site.

Clark County

The casino and day club

The master plan outlines a casino floor with 1,500 slot machines — 120 of which are high limit machines and 80 are bar tops. According to the plans, the casino floor will also feature 75 table games, 16 poker tables, and a 12,000-square-foot sports book.

Clark County

A 25,000-square-foot resort day club with "unique" entertainment is also listed in the master plan.

Hotel Tower 1 and conference center

The first of three hotel towers is set to begin in Phase 1 with 1,500 guestrooms, according to the documents.

Hotel Tower 1 will also feature a fitness center, spa, and salon. A 75,000-square-foot pool deck is also included in the plans.

Clark County

In addition to the first tower is a nearly 95,000-square-foot conference center complete with a ballroom and meeting rooms.

Clark County

Restaurants, bars, and retail

A Las Vegas resort isn't complete without a plethora of shopping options, restaurants, and bars.

In the first hotel tower alone, the master plan lists five food and beverage venues. One will be a sports book restaurant, and another will be a resort food hall. A third bullet lists a steak house. The two other food and beverage venues have yet to be announced. A specialized venue is also planned for the pool deck.

Five casino bars — including a hotel lobby bar and high-limit lounge — are also listed in the plans.

Approximately 67,200 square feet of specialty and sundry retail shops will also undergo construction during Phase 1.

Phase 2

Phase 2 of the master plan focuses on the southwest portion of the integrated resort. The biggest part of Phase 2 is the construction of a second hotel tower.

An additional 375 spaces for parking will also be included in Phase 2 — the bulk being for the second tower.

More convention areas, pool decks, public areas, and retail options are listed in Phase 2 of the master plan.

Phase 3

The third and final hotel tower is planned for Phase 3 of the project, focusing on the northeast corner of the site. Unlike the other two hotel towers, Hotel Tower 3 is not part of the integrated resort.

Hotel Tower 3's plans include 500 additional rooms, pool decks, meeting rooms, and a "Sky" lobby. There will also be more than 500 additional spaces for parking.

Clark County

These plans are not final and are subject to change. In a statement to Channel 13, a Bally's Corporation spokesperson said:

"The designs are initial massing diagrams intended to ensure that both our resort program and the A's stadium program can be successfully accommodated on the site. We anticipate that the designs will evolve as we advance the project."

See the full master plan preview below

Integrated Resort Master Plan Preview by christian.hudspeth on Scribd