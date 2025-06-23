WATCH: Groundbreaking begins for the Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a construction project four years in the making, and on Monday, speculation becomes reality — a major league ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

In a ceremonial groundbreaking, crews will dig their shovels into the future home of the Athletics starting at 8 a.m.

🔴 Join us live to watch the groundbreaking at 8 a.m.

📺 Join us again at 5 and 6 p.m. on Channel 13 for the recap

Locals and longtime Vegas fans will remember the history and the legacy of the former Tropicana Las Vegas site, which welcomed people to the Las Vegas Strip for nearly 70 years before its implosion last October to make way for the ballpark.

We have tracked the challenges and milestones for this new ballpark since the idea first surfaced in May 2021.

WATCH | Nick Walters takes a look back at the culmination of the Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark groundbreaking:

Timeline: Looming Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark groundbreaking is a moment more than 4 years in the making

Take a look at our full timeline of events leading up to the groundbreaking