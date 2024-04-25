2024 NFL Draft: When could Las Vegas locals be drafted?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several Las Vegas locals could have their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off on Thursday.

That includes Edefuan Ulofoshio, Rome Odunze, Jaden Hicks, and Troy Fautanu.

Ulofoshio grew up in Anchorage, Alaska and moved to Las Vegas following his freshman year of high school. He went to Bishop Gorman High School before he walked on to play for the Washington Huskies.

According to an NFL combine analysis, Ulofoshio is "known for both physical and mental toughness to overcome adversity. Injuries wiped out the better part of 2021 and 2022 for him, but he came back to post his most impressive production to date."

During the 2023 season, Ulofoshio was named a Third-Team Associated Press All-American and First-Team All-Pac-12 Conference. He started all 15 games with 94 tackles, three sacks, and an interception.

The NFL Network is projecting him to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round.

Darron Cummings/AP Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Odunze is a 2020 graduate from Bishop Gorman High School before going on to play for the Washington Huskies.

An NFL Combine analysis states Odunze "consistently dominated his competition" and that "elite ball skills are often the secret sauce for top NFL receivers, so it should not surprise if Odunze is a Day 1 starter who becomes a top-flight WR1."

During the 2023 season, he was named a First-Team Associated Press All-American and First-Team All-Pac-12 Conference. He was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's top wide receiver. He led the FBS with a school-record 1,640 receiving yards. He was also named the Washington's Offensive Skill Player of the Year.

Odunze is projected to go in the first round.

WATCH: Rome Odunze to represent Las Vegas, Bishop Gorman in NFL Draft

Washington WR Rome Odunze to represent Vegas, Bishop Gorman in NFL Draft

Hicks also went to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and graduated in 2020. He played college ball with Washington State.

An NFL combine analysis states "he's aggressive as a run-and-hit striker but doesn't get as many squared-up, run-through tackles as expected ... There are qualities to his game that could make him a feast-or-famine safety, but ultimately, he has the traits and upside to bet on in the middle rounds."

During the 2023 season, he was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference. He started in all 12 games with 79 tackles and two interceptions. One was returned for a touchdown.

The NFL Network is projecting him to be drafted in the second or third round.

Michael Conroy/AP Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Fautanu went to Liberty High School and helped lead the Patriots to two Class 4A state championship games. He eventually went on to play at Washington.

An NFL combine analysis states that he's a "ready-made brawler without an ounce of finesse in his game ... Fautanu needs to prove he has the leverage and hand quickness to play inside, but all signs point toward him becoming a good future starter."

During the 2023 season, Fautanu was named a Third-Team Associated Press All-American and to the First-Team All-Pac-12 Conference team. He was the team's Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.

The NFL Network is projecting Fautanu to be drafted in the first round.

WATCH: From Henderson to Washingto to the NFL: Liberty's Troy Fautanu set to be drafted

From Henderson to Washington to the NFL: Liberty's Troy Fautanu set to be drafted

