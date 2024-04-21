From Henderson to Washington to the NFL: Liberty's Troy Fautanu set to be drafted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off in a matter of days, all eyes in the football world will be set on Detroit. One prospect expected to hear their name called Thursday night in the 1st round is from Henderson, Nevada.

Widely projected to be a Day 1 pick, Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu can become the first product of Liberty High School to ever be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. The star offensive lineman helped lead the Patriots to two class 4A state championship games and a state semifinal finish before graduating in 2019.

Channel 13's Nick Walters went to Fautanu's alma mater to visit with long-time Liberty head coach Rich Muraco, who has seen the Henderson native grow into one of the most coveted players at his position.

"I'm so proud of Troy," Muraco said. "I'm so happy for him and his family... For all these kids that lace up the cleats and put on the pads, I think a lot of kids think about and dream about going to the NFL and he's going to have a reality of that."

Standing at 6'4" and weighing in at 317 at the NFL Combine, Fautanu was a standout member of the college football national runner-up Huskies. The team also featured Las Vegas native and Bishop Gorman grad Rome Odunze, the wide receiver a projected top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

"(Troy) plays nasty on the field," Muraco said. "He plays right to that edge, wants to dominate which is what you look for. It's hard to teach that."

Fautanu helped fuel one of the nation's most prolific offenses at U.W. and protected Michael Penix Jr., one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. His rare athletic traits were apparent from an early age, being heavily recruited after his sophomore season.

"He probably had the most offers of anybody that we've ever had at Liberty. It was over 30 division-1 offers. He's just a great kid, worked hard, never let it go to his head, stayed humble, and it's paid off for him."

Liberty High School is ironically located right down the road from Las Vegas Raiders headquarters, which opened in 2020. With right tackle — the side Troy played on as a Patriot — being one of the Raiders' positional needs after Jermaine Eluemunor left for the Giants in free agency, a homecoming is possibly in the cards.

"They know about Troy," Muraco said. "Sometimes fans don't understand the importance of the offensive line and they might be mad if they took Troy with the 1st round pick but I'd love it. It would be so amazing."

Regardless of which team Fautanu lands with over draft weekend, his high school head coach believes a coaching staff is about to get a terrific player who will make an impact on and off the field.

"I think they're getting somebody who has a will to win, but he's an even better person off the field," Muraco said. "Humble, grinds, embraces the grind of football, enjoys working out, he'll be at the facility, he's a smart kid. So they're going to get a guy who's a winner. "

"I'm so looking forward to seeing how his career unfolds."

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night at 5:30 PT. Channel 13 will have live pre-draft coverage to get you ready through the afternoon.