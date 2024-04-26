'It’s a dream come true': From Henderson to the NFL, one local star taking his talents to Pittsburgh

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Henderson to the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected former star offensive lineman at Liberty High School Troy Fautanu in the first round of the NFL draft.

“I mean, it’s a dream come true man," Fautanu said.

Troy will now play for the same team he used to grow up watching.

“God couldn’t have written this in any better way," Fautanu said. "I grew up a big fan of Troy Polamalu. I wore 43 pretty much my whole life up until I started playing O-line and I couldn’t wear it. I just been a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.”

His family was ecstatic knowing he's going to the Steelers. Dozens of Fautanu's family and friends packed Scotty's Restaurant and Lounge Thursday night in the South Valley to celebrate him.

“We’re so happy and we’re here to celebrate him. This is all about him, so we’re so thankful," said mom Ma Fautana.

Sitting next to Fauntanu the entire night were his grandmas, who both helped calm him down through the draft. He said they wouldn't have been able to make the trip to Detroit if he attended the draft, so it wasn't even a question as to where he'd celebrate.

“It meant more than anything honestly, just being able to turn around and know that I have the people who have been supporting me from day one," he said.

Day one started in the Las Vegas Valley in Henderson. He graduated from Liberty High School and moved on to play for the Washington Huskies. His coaches say they knew he'd make it far from a young age.

“You knew he was special. He’s got a great family, he’s got a great work ethic," said Liberty High School wide receiver coach and mentor Shawn White.

It wasn't just about Troy on draft night though. He rooted on all his college teammates as they got drafted, including Bishop Gorman alum Rome Odunze.

The draft selection made history for the Las Vegas Valley. Troy Fautanu is now the first football player in Liberty High School history to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.