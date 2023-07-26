200 days until Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII; local businesses excited for contracts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is officially 200 days away from Super Bowl LVIII.

Dozens of local businesses hope to score contracts from companies in town for the big game.

"It is really exciting. I get goosebumps," said Travis Turner, CEO of Luxe Lifestyle Managers.

Allegiant Stadium's giant monitor is counting down the days to the Super Bowl.

"It is putting us on the map," he said. "It is showing our capabilities."

The host committee's Business Connect Program is helping local businesses land Super Bowl-related contracts. Turner went to last year's big game in Arizona and said getting closer to the game means more potential business.

"We already had several meetings," he said.

200 suppliers celebrated the 200-day countdown to the game. The closer the game gets, the more contracts will be coming in.

"We have been introducing them to NFL vendors and opportunities," said Myisha Boyce with the host committee. "Those are starting to roll in."

Boyce said the committee is preparing the businesses.

Gabriel Federico owns a taco catering company in the city called Chicali Tacos. He says they cater events for hundreds of people but knows

this could mean a lot of money as there could be several events during Super Bowl week. He knows a lot will go into preparing days before.

"It is an honor because we are a small company, not a franchise," Frederico said. "Maybe a couple of days, that gives us enough time to do the purchasing order, the preparation, the cooking, and the staffing."

For more information on the Business Connect Program, click here.