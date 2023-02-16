Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect program opens applications for Las Vegas businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee will be accepting applications for the Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect Program through Mar. 10, 2023.

According to a news release, the NFL program will connect local, minority, woman, veteran, LGBTQ+ and disability-owned businesses with opportunities to compete for contracts related to Super Bowl LVIII.

“Since the launch of Business Connect in Dec. 2022, we’ve seen tremendous support and interest from the local community,” said Myisha Boyce, Chief Community Engagement Officer at the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee. “The mission of the Business Connect program is to supply NFL vendors with a robust list of local, diverse, event-ready businesses for Super Bowl LVIII. In turn, the selected businesses will have the opportunity to work on the nation’s largest sporting event as it takes place for the first time ever in Las Vegas. We encourage those interested to apply by Mar. 10. Beyond the registration deadline, there will continue to be opportunities for businesses to engage with the Host Committee and its partners.”

To participate in the Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect program, businesses must:

be 51% minority, woman, veteran, LGBTQ+ or disability-owned

be certified as a minority, woman, veteran, LGBTQ+ or disability-owned business

have been in business and had an established Las Vegas office prior to June 2020

be the direct source for all goods and services they are competing to bid on

offer goods and services that match those requested by NFL contractors