Passing the torch: Las Vegas is on the clock for Super Bowl LVIII

PHOENIX (KTNV) — Super Bowl LVII is officially over, and now all eyes are on Las Vegas.

KTNV's Joe Moeller is in Phoenix, where the Super Bowl torch will be passed off to Vegas officials ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024:

This will be the first ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas, a monumental event that's been decades in the making.

The fight to bring professional sports to Vegas and turn the city into the "sports and entertainment capital of the world" has taken years. Many professional leagues were cautious about bringing major events to Vegas — something Tricia Kean heard firsthand from former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman.

"The funny part about it is I just knew that having these sports would bring people here and make those of us who live here feel like we're part of a community," Goodman said.

Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill says Las Vegas is officially on the clock, he says the bar is set high after 57. He says they have one opportunity to get the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas right, they have been working on this for 60 years @LVCVA @KTNV pic.twitter.com/X7EX2ZyAzB — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) February 13, 2023

The construction of Allegiant Stadium and relocation of the Raiders brought the first pro football team to Vegas, and the NFL Draft and two NFL Pro Bowls soon followed.

In December 2021, NFL owners voted to allow Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LVIII.

The work is already underway to put together one of the biggest events Las Vegas will ever host.

Nevada Governor @JoeLombardoNV says Super Bowl 58 will be unlike any other. He says it’s an honor to tell the world “Welcome to Las Vegas” & we can’t wait to host the Nevada way… first official Super Bowl 58 football tossed to LV @KTNV pic.twitter.com/ZHuzR7pjxo — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) February 13, 2023

