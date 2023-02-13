Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Passing the torch: Las Vegas is on the clock for Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl handoff
Joe Moeller, KTNV
The first Super Bowl LVIII football is passed off to Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, at a ceremony in Phoenix on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Super Bowl handoff
Super Bowl torch handoff
Posted at 7:09 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 10:44:34-05

PHOENIX (KTNV) — Super Bowl LVII is officially over, and now all eyes are on Las Vegas.

KTNV's Joe Moeller is in Phoenix, where the Super Bowl torch will be passed off to Vegas officials ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024:

This will be the first ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas, a monumental event that's been decades in the making.

The fight to bring professional sports to Vegas and turn the city into the "sports and entertainment capital of the world" has taken years. Many professional leagues were cautious about bringing major events to Vegas — something Tricia Kean heard firsthand from former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman.

"The funny part about it is I just knew that having these sports would bring people here and make those of us who live here feel like we're part of a community," Goodman said.

The construction of Allegiant Stadium and relocation of the Raiders brought the first pro football team to Vegas, and the NFL Draft and two NFL Pro Bowls soon followed.

In December 2021, NFL owners voted to allow Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LVIII.

The work is already underway to put together one of the biggest events Las Vegas will ever host.

BEHIND THE SCENES: Meet the man responsible for the bid that brought Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH