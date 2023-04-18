Local businesses accepted into Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some local businesses are one step closer to being hired for the Super Bowl and Super Bowl-related events.

On Monday, the Super Bowl LVIII Business Select program said they had selected 150 businesses.

They will now be featured in a guide for NFL vendors and could potentially land contracts related to The Big Game.

That includes businesses like Cashman Photography, which has been in Las Vegas for 59 years.

"It is part of history. It's something that has never ever happened before," Robert Doland, president of Cashman Photography, said. "We have 350 employees. Being able to put them in the mix of all of this excitement and history, not to mention the revenue and prestige, I believe that all [this] brings is really important to the company."

The businesses represent five diversity categories including women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and veterans.

The categories vary from food to cleaning services and anything else that may be needed for events.

Stacey Dougan is a vegan chef and her food truck business, Simply Pure, was also selected to be profiled.

"It is extremely important. This is the first time it has been done in Vegas and we have our new Allegiant Stadium," Dougan said. "This is like the perfect springboard to bringing the health and wellness education needed especially at this time."

Next, NFL vendors will meet to go through the businesses picked and start planning the events.

If vendors are looking for other services not in the guide, the committee says they will help them find local businesses.

That means Dougan will soon learn what events they may be a part of.

"This is our city. We love our city," Dougan said. "We want to make sure we do a good job."

The Super Bowl Host Committee said a workshop is planned for next month here in Las Vegas.