Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee looking for volunteers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee is building a team.

It's called Team LV and it's going to be big.

"We only get one chance to make a first impress and this is it," said Sam Goffray, the host committee's president and CEO.

On Friday, the host committee opened the application process to find thousands of volunteers that they'll need to staff events leading up to the game. The committee said they'll help with all sorts of activities across the valley.

"During the Super Bowl week, we are going to be all over the city," said Trevor Bobb, the senior vice president of volunteer operations. "Starting at Harry Reid International Airport, we will be the first hello and the last goodbye. We will be on the Las Vegas Strip, Fremont, all over the place."

You can register online and once you're approved, the host committee will be in communication with you about events where they need staffing. They add they will give you a heads up several weeks before the event.

"Here in Vegas, with the volunteer program, everyone gets to get involved with the Super Bowl," said Bobb.

Paulo Quitos is just one local looking to sign up. He said he's volunteered for events with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority before and couldn't miss being part of this one.

"Every event has been great," Quitos said. "The Draft was great. The Pro Bowl was great and this is going to be the top of the pyramid. Here, it is going to be fantastic."