Channel 13 journalist Alyssa Bethencourt recognized for work during Hispanic Heritage Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners recognized several members of the local Hispanic community on Tuesday in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

That includes Channel 13 reporter Alyssa Bethencourt, who was recognized for her journalism by Commissioner William McCurdy II.

Bethencourt says growing up as a daughter of Cuban immigrants, she didn't see a lot of people like her on TV. Now, she says she's honored to serve the Las Vegas community.

"Being here today, like I said, is an incredible privilege, and serving the Las Vegas community in my capacity is something that I don't take for granted," Bethencourt said.

Bethencourt joined the team of journalists at Channel 13 in August of 2021 after previously working in El Paso, Texas. There, she earned the City of El Paso Magazine's "best reporter" award.

She is originally from Miami, Florida, and earned her bachelor of science in telecommunication with a focus in news from the University of Florida.

Her goal as a journalist is to uplift the community and tell the stories that matter. That commitment is exemplified in her reporting: