Community responds to Broadacres Marketplace closure due to ongoing ICE raids

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last week, we told you how vendors at the Broadacres Swap Meet, a staple in North Las Vegas for nearly 50 years, were worried for their businesses and community due to recent immigration enforcement action.

In an announcement on Saturday, marketplace management said they have temporarily closed their doors, pointing to ongoing ICE raids happening locally as the reason for their decision.

"We are heartbroken to announce this temporary closure, but we cannot in good conscience continue operations while our vendors, customers, and community members are under threat," the marketplace said in a statement posted to social media.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown saying in a statement on Monday:

“Broadacres has been a gathering place for generations of families in North Las Vegas. It’s a cornerstone of our local economy and culture. The City of North Las Vegas is committed to ensuring that all residents feel safe and supported in our community. Our focus remains on fostering a welcoming, inclusive and thriving environment for every family and small business.” — Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown

Community response

Mariana's Supermarket, another business serving the local community, also addressed the situation on their Instagram page.

"At Mariana's, we are more than a supermarket, we are a family, proudly immigrant founded. From the beginning, our mission has been to create a place that feels like home. A space where cultures are honored, kindness is second nature, and every person is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve, no matter where their story began," Mariana's stated.

We have reached out to other local supermarkets that primarily serve Hispanic and immigrant communities for their response to the ongoing situation.



