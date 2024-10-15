Women voters speak on the issues that matter most to them for the 2024 Election

(KTNV) — With just over three weeks left before voters head to the polls, Channel 13 is taking a deeper look into the issues that are on the minds of Nevada voters from various backgrounds.

Our series of panels cover a wide range of topics from community groups — and in this panel, Channel 13 senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with local women who are looking ahead to Nov. 5.

Meet the Panelists

Maria Teresa Lieberman-Parraga

Maria Teresa Liebermann-Parraga is a political operative. She currently serves as the director of strategy & communications for the Women's Equality Center.

Juanny Romero

Juanny Romero is a small business owner in Las Vegas. She is the founder and CEO of Mothership Coffee Roasters here in Las Vegas. She also serves on the Commission on Minority Affairs for Nevada's Department of Business and Industry.

Jamie Bunnell

Jamie Bunnell is a mother of five and a nurse. She is also co-leader of the Nevada chapter of Moms Demand Action.

Suzette LaGrange

Suzette LaGrange is a commercial real estate broker and former president of the Nevada Republican Club.

Women Voters Panel

The economy and the rising cost of living were issues important to everyone on the panel and how those affect all aspects of life, including homeownership. Women's health, with special attention to abortion access, was also brought up as a topic of concern. Our panelists also touched on the border and the immigration process.

Economy and Inflation

Female Nevada voters share their concerns regarding the economy ahead of 2024 Election

Homeownership

Homeownership and how achievable it is discussed by panel of Nevada women voters

Women's Healthcare

Women's reproductive health a key issue for women voters in Nevada

Immigration

Women voters in Nevada discuss immigration policies ahead of 2024 Election

More Voter Panels