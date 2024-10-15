Women voters speak on the issues that matter most to them for the 2024 Election

(KTNV) — With just over three weeks left before voters head to the polls, Channel 13 is taking a deeper look into the issues that are on the minds of Nevada voters from various backgrounds.
Our series of panels cover a wide range of topics from community groups — and in this panel, Channel 13 senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with local women who are looking ahead to Nov. 5.
Meet the Panelists
Maria Teresa Lieberman-Parraga
- Maria Teresa Liebermann-Parraga is a political operative. She currently serves as the director of strategy & communications for the Women's Equality Center.
Juanny Romero
- Juanny Romero is a small business owner in Las Vegas. She is the founder and CEO of Mothership Coffee Roasters here in Las Vegas. She also serves on the Commission on Minority Affairs for Nevada's Department of Business and Industry.
Jamie Bunnell
- Jamie Bunnell is a mother of five and a nurse. She is also co-leader of the Nevada chapter of Moms Demand Action.
Suzette LaGrange
- Suzette LaGrange is a commercial real estate broker and former president of the Nevada Republican Club.
Women Voters Panel
The economy and the rising cost of living were issues important to everyone on the panel and how those affect all aspects of life, including homeownership. Women's health, with special attention to abortion access, was also brought up as a topic of concern. Our panelists also touched on the border and the immigration process.
Economy and Inflation
Homeownership
Women's Healthcare
Immigration
