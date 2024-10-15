LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on the issues that matter most to them for the 2024 Election

(KTNV) — As the 2024 Election approaches, Channel 13 is taking you on a series of conversations between voters in Southern Nevada from all walks of life.
In this panel, Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius speaks with members of the LGBTQIA+ community on the topics they find important before they head to the polls.
Meet the Panelists
Dameyon L. Ford, Jr.
- Dameyon L. Ford, Jr. works in the Las Vegas hospitality industry.
Brady McGill
- Brady McGill is a Las Vegas native and licensed realtor. He also serves as the Board of Directors President for Las Vegas PRIDE.
Jourdyn "Jeaux" Parks
- Jourdyn "Jeaux" Parks is a mom of four kids, a comedian, and a civil rights activist. She is the founder of The Village Project, a nonprofit dedicated to building a brighter future for our youth.
Jessica Davenport
- Jessica Davenport has a master's degree in education and has worked as an athletic trainer for 10 years.
LGBTQIA+ Voters Panel
Preserving personal liberties and freedoms was a key issue for members of the panel. Funding DEI programs, police reform and resources for mental health were also top of mind for these members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Personal Liberties
LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on the importance of preserving personal liberties and freedoms
DEI Programs
LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on the importance of programs focused on diversity, equity and inclusion
Police Reform
LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on their desire for police reform
Mental Health
LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on their desire for mental health reform
