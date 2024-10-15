LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on the issues that matter most to them for the 2024 Election

(KTNV) — As the 2024 Election approaches, Channel 13 is taking you on a series of conversations between voters in Southern Nevada from all walks of life.

In this panel, Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius speaks with members of the LGBTQIA+ community on the topics they find important before they head to the polls.

Meet the Panelists

Dameyon L. Ford, Jr.

Dameyon L. Ford, Jr. works in the Las Vegas hospitality industry.

Brady McGill

Brady McGill is a Las Vegas native and licensed realtor. He also serves as the Board of Directors President for Las Vegas PRIDE.

Jourdyn "Jeaux" Parks

Jourdyn "Jeaux" Parks is a mom of four kids, a comedian, and a civil rights activist. She is the founder of The Village Project, a nonprofit dedicated to building a brighter future for our youth.

Jessica Davenport

Jessica Davenport has a master's degree in education and has worked as an athletic trainer for 10 years.

LGBTQIA+ Voters Panel

Preserving personal liberties and freedoms was a key issue for members of the panel. Funding DEI programs, police reform and resources for mental health were also top of mind for these members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Personal Liberties

LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on the importance of preserving personal liberties and freedoms

DEI Programs

LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on the importance of programs focused on diversity, equity and inclusion

Police Reform

LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on their desire for police reform

Mental Health

LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on their desire for mental health reform

