Hispanic and Latino Nevadans speak on the issues that are important to them for the 2024 Election

(KTNV) — As the 2024 Election approaches, Channel 13 is taking you on a series of conversations between voters in Southern Nevada from all walks of life.
Our series of panels cover a wide range of topics from community groups — and in this panel, Channel 13 senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with members of the Hispanic community.
Meet the Panelists
Jose Solorio
- Jose Solorio is a business owner in Las Vegas. He is also an community advocate and political consultant, serving on several boards throughout Southern Nevada dealing in areas such as education and law enforcement.
Cecia Alvarado
- Cecia Alvarado is a political consultant for Nevada politics. She also served as the former state director for Mi Familia Vota Nevada, an organization dedicated to investing in Latino communities.
Fernando Romero
- Fernando Romero is the President of Hispanics in Politics. He is also an advocate for Hispanic communities as well as public education in Southern Nevada.
Emily Persaud-Zamora
- Emily Persaud-Zamora is the executive director for Silver State Voices, a civic engagement organization in Nevada dedicating to bringing communities together.
Hispanic & Latino Voters Panel
Among the key issues discussed in our Hispanic & Latino voter panel were employment in today's economy, the state of education in Southern Nevada compared to the nation, and the concerns associated with immigration in the United States. Our panelists also touched on the representation and advocacy for Hispanic and Latino communities within public offices.
Economy
Education
Hispanic & Latino Representation
Immigration
More Voter Panels
-
Young voters speak on the issues that matter most to them for the 2024 ElectionIn this panel, Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius speaks with young Americans on the topics they find important before they head to the polls.
AAPI Nevadans speak on what they're looking for in 2024 ElectionIn this panel, Channel 13 anchor Justin Hinton sits down with members of the Asian American & Pacific Islander community in Nevada to find out what's on their minds for the upcoming election.
Women voters speak on the issues that matter most to them for the 2024 ElectionOur series of panels cover a wide range of topics from community groups — and in this panel, Channel 13 senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with local women who are looking ahead to Nov. 5.
LGBTQIA+ Nevadans speak on the issues important to them for the 2024 ElectionIn this panel, Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius speaks with members of the LGBTQIA+ community on the topics they find important before they head to the polls.
Black Nevadans speak on the issues important to them ahead of the 2024 electionOur series of panels cover a wide range of topics from community groups — and in this panel, Channel 13 anchor Justin Hinton spoke with members of the Black community.