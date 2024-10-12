Ahead of the 2024 Election, AAPI Nevadans speak on what they're looking for in the next administration

(KTNV) — With a little less than a month away before voters head to the polls, Channel 13 is taking a deeper look into the issues that are on the minds of Nevada voters from various backgrounds.

Our series of panels cover a wide range of topics from community groups — and in this panel, Channel 13 anchor Justin Hinton spoke with members of the Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Meet the Panelists

Maya Kwong

Maya Kwong is a restaurateur and small business owner in Las Vegas. She is the owner of Pot Master Wagyu Bites in Las Vegas' Chinatown and a board member on the Asian American & Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce of Southern Nevada.

Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee is a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a first-time voter. He also works with One APIA Nevada, a grassroots nonprofit that advocates for Asian American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Nevadans.

Minddie Lloyd

Minddie Lloyd is a community advocate in Clark County working with various law enforcement agencies and organizations. She is also a former candidate for the Clark County Clerk office.

Johann Sayson

Johann Sayson is an advisor for the Filipino American Media Association of Nevada. He is also the President and CEO of Parkway Media Partners LLC.

The representation of AAPI individuals in office is on the forefront of many people in their community. Our panelists touched on the presence of gun violence in America, in addition to what public offices and we as a people can do to make families safer. Another key issue: the state of the nation's economy and business ownership.

AAPI Community Representation

Making Families Safe

Gun Violence

Economy and Business Ownership

