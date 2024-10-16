Watch Now
Black Nevadans speak on the issues important to them ahead of the 2024 election

The 2024 Election approaches and Channel 13 is speaking with Nevada voters from different backgrounds on the topics that matter most to them.
Our series of panels cover a wide range of topics from community groups — and in this panel, Channel 13 anchor Justin Hinton spoke with members of the Black community.

(KTNV) — As the 2024 Election approaches, Channel 13 is taking you on a series of conversations between voters in Southern Nevada from all walks of life.

Voting Resources
Meet the Panelists

Lou Collins

  • Lou Collins is a Las Vegas native, entrepreneur, and community influencer.

Dinisha Mingo

  • Dinisha Mingo is a Las Vegas native, CEO of Mingo Health Solutions, and founder of Solutions of Change, a nonprofit that provides free therapy.

Shanice Stevens

  • Shanice Stevens is a Las Vegas native, Director of Community Engagement with Junior Achievement, and a board member for Code Switch Restorative Justice for Girls of Color.

Chandler Cooks

  • Chandler Cooks is a Las Vegas native and State Director for the NAACP.

Black Voters Panel

Education, political involvement, the disenfranchisement of Black men, and coming together as a community were the key issues discussed by our panel of Black Nevadans looking ahead to the 2024 Election.

Education

Black Nevadans speak on issues of education ahead of 2024 Election

Political Involvement

Black Nevadans discuss the importance of being politically involved during Channel 13 voter panel

Disenfranchisement of Black men

How Black men feeling disenfranchised is a key issue ahead of 2024 Election

Coming Together as a Community

Black Nevadans discuss the importance of coming together as a community ahead of 2024 Election

