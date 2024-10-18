Older Nevadans speak on the issues that are important to them for the 2024 Election

(KTNV) — As the 2024 Election approaches, Channel 13 is taking you on a series of conversations between voters in Southern Nevada from all walks of life.

Our series of panels cover a wide range of topics from community groups — and in this panel, Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius spoke with members of the older populace.

Meet the Panelists

Donna West

Donna West is the chair of the Senior Democratic Caucus for the Nevada State Democratic Party. She is also an active volunteer in Southern Nevada and has previously served as the administrator for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehciles Field Services Division.

Patrick Casale

Patrick Casale is an insurance broker specializng in health insurance coverage for small and large businesses. He is the managing partner with The MultiCare Group LLC for the United States Division, and is also a former candidate for the Clark County Public Administrator's office.

Craig Knight

Craig Knight is the general manager for KCEP Power 88 in Las Vegas. He has had an extensive career as a radio broadcast and a media personality, earning a spot in the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

Older Voters Panel

The assurance of freedom, not just for the individual, but for future generations is on the minds of older voters this election season. Rising costs, especially in insurance premiums, are also in discussion as the nation grapples over economic outlooks. And finally: The State of our Democracy and the changes it has faced, currently faces, and will face.

Freedom

Freedom

Rising Costs

Rising Costs

State of our Democracy

State of our Democracy

More Voter Panels