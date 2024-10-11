2024 Election: Your full guide on where to cast your vote in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are 25 days away from the 2024 presidential election. With early voting right around the corner in Nevada, where can you cast your ballot?

Channel 13 has compiled a list of voting centers across Clark County. If you are a registered voter, you can cast your vote starting Oct. 19 in person or using your mail-in ballot at any early voting site.

Henderson

Galleria at Sunset: Oct. 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Silver Springs Recreation Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Athletic Club- Rainbow: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Meadows Mall: Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Northeast Las Vegas

Walnut Recreation Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

South Valley

Arroyo Market Square: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas City Hall: Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Las Vegas Athletic Club- Decatur: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

East Las Vegas

Cambridge Recreation Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Enterprise

Mountain's Edge Regional Park: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Centennial Hills

Thunderbird Family Sports Complex: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Summerlin

Veterans Memorial Community Center: Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Las Vegas

Albertsons: Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun City Aliante Community Center: Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Las Vegas

East Las Vegas Community Center: Oct. 26 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Northeast Las Vegas

Cardenas Market: Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunrise Library: Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Centennial Hills

Centennial Hills YMCA: Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spring Valley

Albertsons: Oct. 26 and Oct 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. College of Southern Nevada, West Charleston Campus: Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest Las Vegas

Clark County Department of Family Services- Torrey Pines: Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Oct. 29 through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Skye Canyon Community Center: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Valley

Paradise Recreation and Community Center: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Henderson

College of Southern Nevada, Henderson Campus: Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Solera at Anthem Community Center: Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Summerlin

Desert Vista Community Center: Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sahara West Library: Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Las Vegas

Doolittle Community Center: Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winchester Dondero Cultural Center: Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enterprise

Enterprise Library: Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Las Vegas

Regional Transportation Commission, Room 108: Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boulder City

Boulder City Recreation Center: Oct. 26 through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Laughlin

Laughlin Library: Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mesquite

Mesquite Jimmie Hughes Campus, Suite 1: Oct. 20 through Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Moapa Valley

Moapa Valley Comm. Ctr.: Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Searchlight

Searchlight Community Center: Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



All election day vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northwest Las Vegas

Allen, Dean Lamar Elementary School

Bozarth, Henry and Evelyn Elementary School

Cadwallader, Ralph Middle School

Doolittle Community Center

Johnson, Walter Junior High School

Las Vegas Athletic Club- Rainbow

Leavitt, Justice Myron E. Middle School

May, Ernest Elementary School

Mirabelli Community Center

Molasky, Irwin and Susan Junior High School

Moore, William K. Elementary School

Mountain Crest Community Center

O'Callaghan, Mike Middle School

O'Roarke, Thomas Elementary School

Reed, Doris Elementary School

Saville, Anthony Middle School

Shadow Ridge High School

Tarr, Sheila Academy of International Studies

Thunderbird Family Sports Complex

Tobler, R. E. Elementary School

Vegas Verdes Elementary School

Northeast Las Vegas

Bailey, William H. Middle School

Coleman Senior Center

Detwiler, Ollie Elementary School

Hollywood Recreation Center

Keller, Duane D. Middle School

Knudson, K. O. Academy of the Arts

Long, Walter V. Elementary School

Manch, J. E. Elementary School

Mendoza, John F. Elementary School

Monaco, Mario C. and Joann Middle School

Rancho High School

Walnut Recreation Center

South Valley

Arroyo Market Square

Blue Diamond Crossing

Desert Oasis High School

Faiss, Wilbur & Theresa Middle School

Fine, Mark L. Elementary School

Forbuss, Robert L. Elementary School

Mountain's Edge Regional Park

Paradise Recreation and Community Center

Schofield Jack Lund Middle School

Schorr, Steve Elementary School

Silverado Ranch Community Center

Tarkanian, Lois & Jerry Middle School

Ward, Gene Elementary School

Southwest Las Vegas

Bailey, Sister Robert Joseph Elementary School

Cortney, Francis H. Junior High School

East Las Vegas

Cambridge Recreation Center

Desert Pines High School

East Las Vegas Community Center

East Las Vegas Library

Eldorado High School

French, Doris Elementary School

Nellis Crossing Shopping Center

Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center

UNLV Lied Library

Valley High School

Spring Valley

College of Southern Nevada, West Charleston Campus

Desert Breeze Community Center

Fertitta, Victoria Middle School

Gray, R. Guild Elementary School

Lawrence, Clifford J. Junior High School

Meadows Mall

North Las Vegas

Bridger, Jim Middle School

College of Southern Nevada, North Las Vegas

Craig Ranch Regional Park

Cram, Brian and Teri Middle School

Dickens, D.L. "Dusty" Elementary School

Findlay, Clifford O. (Pete) Middle School

Las Vegas Athletic Club- Decatur

North Las Vegas City Hall

Pearson Community Center

Sedway, Marvin M. Middle School

Simmons, Eva G. Elementary School

Sun City Aliante Community Center

Swainston, Theron L. Middle School

Wolfe, Eva M. Elementary School

Downtown Las Vegas

Historic Fifth Street School

Las Vegas City Hall

Regional Transportation Commission

Stupak Community Center

Summerlin

Derfelt, Herbert A. Elementary School

Desert Vista Community Center

Goolsby, Judy and John Elementary School

Hayes, Keith and Karen Elementary School

Mountain Shadows Community Center

Ober, D'Vorre and Hal Elementary School

Rainbow Library

Sahara West Library

Veterans Memorial Community Center

Henderson

Brown, B. Mahlon Academy of International Studies

Burkholder, Lyal Middle School

College of Southern Nevada, Henderson Campus

Coronado High School

Cox, David M. Elementary School

Dooley, John Elementary School

Ellis, Robert and Sandy Elementary School

Galleria at Sunset

Galloway, Fay Elementary School

Green Valley High School

Henderson City Hall

Heritage Park Senior Facility

Kesterson, Lorna J. Elementary School

Mannion, Jack and Terry Elementary School

Miller, Bob Middle School

Nevada State University

Silver Springs Recreation Center

Solera at Anthem Community Center

Stevens, Josh Elementary School

Sun City Anthem Community Center

Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center

Boulder City

Boulder City Recreation Center

King, Martha P. Elementary School

Bunkerville

Bunkerville Community Center

Logandale

Clark County Fairgrounds

Indian Springs

Indian Springs Community Center

Laughlin

Laughlin Library

Mesquite

Mesquite Jimmie Hughes Campus

Sun City Mesquite

Moapa

Moapa Recreation & Community Center

Moapa Tribal Administration Building

Moapa Valley Community Center

Sandy Valley

Sandy Valley School

Searchlight