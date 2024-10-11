Watch Now
Young voters speak on the issues that matter most to them for the 2024 Election

The 2024 Election approaches and Channel 13 is speaking with Nevada voters from different backgrounds on the topics that matter most to them.
Posted
From gun violence, reproductive rights, the environment and the economy, young voters in Southern Nevada weigh in on the topics that matter most to them for the 2024 Election.

(KTNV) — As the 2024 Election approaches, Channel 13 is taking you on a series of conversations between voters in Southern Nevada from all walks of life.

In this panel, Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius speaks with young Americans on the topics they find important before they head to the polls.

Meet the Panelists

Edward Delgado-Ochoa
Amber Blow
Carolyn Salvador Avila
Anthony Paculan

Edward Delgado-Ochoa

  • Edward Delgado-Ochoa is a sophomore in the Honors College at UNLV majoring in Political Science and History.

Amber Blow

  • Amber Blow is a junior at the Berklee College of Music majoring in Music and Business. She is also an on-air personality and production coordinator for KCEP 88.1 in Las Vegas.

Carolyn Salvador Avila

  • Carolyn Salvador Avila is a senior at UNLV majoring in PreLaw and PreMed. She is also the President of the College Democrats of America, the first Nevadan and first Latina to hold and be elected to the position.

Anthony Paculan

  • Anthony Pacluan is a senior at UNLV majoring in Journalism & Media Studies. He is also the Vice President of Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) Chapter at UNLV.

Young Voters Panel

Gun violence prevention, women's reproductive healthcare, the environment, and the economy are among the top issues on the minds of these young voters here in Southern Nevada.

Gun Violence

Women's Reproductive Healthcare

The Environment

The Economy

