Formula 1 road work coming to an end as Las Vegas heads into last week of construction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've driven near the Strip over the past three months, you've probably seen construction crews working to set up and now dismantle the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track.

Now, crews are almost done returning the Las Vegas Strip and resort corridor to normal.

According to the official Las Vegas Grand Prix construction website, the dismantling process will be complete by the end of this week, just in time for New Year's Eve celebrations.

“It’s about time. It’s been about two months since we’ve had unrestricted access," said Kurt Eng, a Meridian resident since 2009.

The Meridian is a condo complex just off the F1 track at Koval Lane and Flamingo Road.

He says it's been a tough few months navigating all the construction.

“I don’t have a car here, so I’m dependent on either the buses that are all detoured and closed off at the time or my bike or Uber ride shares that don’t come to pick us up because of F1," Eng said.

He says even with the changes the Las Vegas Grand Prix teamhas made to this year's race preparation to help reduce the impact to locals, he hasn't seen too much of a change in impact.

Now traveling around the track path is a different story.

All grandstands and temporary bridges, including the controversial Flamingo Bridge, have been taken down. The track barrier and lighting are gone, and construction is expected to be complete by Friday, Dec. 27.

Eng, along with other locals and tourists I spoke with, tell me they're happy about that.

“I noticed there was construction going on and it did ruin the mood a bit for certain things that we would see," said Brisa Salas, who is in Las Vegas for the first time.

There are just two tasks left, according to Grand Prix officials: construction to finish breaking down the Top Golf vehicle and Rochelle Pedestrian bridges.

While driving near both of those sites Sunday, I did not see any remaining structures, but according to the website, there will be a temporary closure on Koval Lane 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 - 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.

There will also be a closure of Harmon Avenue near Koval Lane Monday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. - Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8 a.m.

The last task is controlled by MGM Resorts since it deals with the Bellagio Fountain Club dismantling.

According to the F1 text message thread set up to alert the public about traffic impacts, two southbound lanes plus the sidewalk in front of the Bellagio will be closed 24 hours on Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo Road to Bellagio Drive.

However, when I went to that site Sunday night, there were no structures standing, the sidewalk was fully open and no lanes were closed.

“I was really happy, now that you tell me that it was open on the front road this time when I was finally able to see it," Salas said.

Formula 1 will return to our valley next year. The 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will go on Nov. 20 - 22.