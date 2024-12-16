Controversial F1 Flamingo Bridge coming down, leading to new round of road closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix zoomed through and left the valley nearly a month ago, but construction to break down the track is still ongoing.

Crews will continue moving all along the track path tearing it down, following this schedule.

One of the projects just started Sunday night. Crews now have the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in all four directions blocked off.

There will be 24-hour closures from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Saturday, December 21 at 9 p.m.

John Jimenez is happy to see the bridge come down. He tells me it was a pain trying to get around it.

“It’s an inconvenience I would say, overall it’s an inconvenience," Jimenez said.

He has lived in the valley for nearly three decades, primarily using public transportation to travel around the resort corridor.

“I take the city bus and so there’s a lot of detours," Jimenez said.

Jimenez has to deal with these detours during construction near the Strip and for Formula 1.

He tells me F1 closures and the confusion of trying to get around them have led to even longer bus rides and walks, which isn't easy for him.

“Since I have a sciatic nerve, you know I really don’t want to walk so I try to save as much walking as I can," Jimenez said.

He's not the only one with issues surrounding the bridge.

Four businesses: Ellis Island Hotel, Stage Door Casino, Battista's Hole in the Wall Italian Restaurant and Ferraro's Ristorante have filed lawsuits against F1 and Clark County.

They claim they lost millions in lost profits due to F1 construction last year and claim the bridge drives business away.

This year, F1 made changes. They say making a two-lane bridge instead of four lanes improved road construction times, and maps to help drivers enter businesses during the closures have helped.

“We wanted to convey where those access points were. We feel it’s important to communicate and we wanted to be a good partner in that," said F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Vice President of Corporate Affairs Lori Nelson-Kraft.

Despite the changes, some business owners we spoke with tell us they don't think it was better this year.

Rebeca and Andrea Cruz, who traveled to Las Vegas for the first time from Mexico, say it's not only confusing for drivers but pedestrians as well.

“We don’t know where to cross and the lights are here and there’s a lot of traffic," said Rebecca Cruz.

“We have to go to the hotel fast in order to be safe," said Andrea Cruz.

All F1-related construction is expected to be complete by December 27 with the MGM Resorts portion of the construction in front of the Bellagio.

The rest of the construction should be done by Dec. 24.