How tearing down the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track could impact your commute as work begins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Now that the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is over, crews are starting the construction project to tear the track down.

Construction kicked off Sunday at 9 p.m.

The project will first impact Las Vegas Boulevard, Sands Avenue and the Sphere. Crews are expected to start removing track barriers and lighting.

Only one lane will be open in both directions from Sunday at 9 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. on those roads in the track path.

I spoke with Greg Scheirer, a resident at the Meridian, a condo complex on the corner of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road.

I asked him if he's happy crews are taking down the track.

“It’ll be nice when it’s all back to normal," said Scheirer.

The Meridian is just off the F1 track, so Scheirer has to travel the track often.

He says even with the construction and massive traffic backups due to this year's race, he feels it was easier to get around this year compared to last year.

“They learned some lessons and we saw the definite improvements this year," Scheirer said. “Since we had learned last year and they were definitely letting us know what was going to be closed and when. The communication was even better this year, we could plan ahead for going to work in the morning.”

Scheirer says he's now used to F1 lane closures and plans accordingly.

“You just have to plan ahead, they’ve been very vocal and they’ve let us know when it will be closed," Scheirer said.

Construction will stop for Thanksgiving and the weekend before resuming on Dec. 2 this year.

“It’s nice that they’re going to be avoiding the holidays," Scheirer said.

Something many tourists tell me they're excited for is to experience the sights and sounds of the Strip without the track.

“I like open spaces, I like the freedom, I like being able to not have all of the restrictions honestly," said Jessica Walton, who is celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas.

According to the official Las Vegas Grand Prix construction website, everything F1 will be torn down by Christmas Eve.

The construction in front of the Bellagio, which is run by MGM Resorts, is expected to be complete and the walkway in front of the Bellagio to be open after Dec. 27.

For a list of future closures and the impacts it could have to your commute, click here.