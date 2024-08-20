New website shows all F1-related construction impacts for this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix released a new website this week breaking down every F1-related construction project that could impact your drive the next four months.

The website shows how construction will impact Las Vegas Boulevard, Harmon Avenue, Koval Lane and Sands Avenue, plus around Grand Prix Plaza and Sphere.

It breaks down the construction week by week, detailing the construction with an interactive map and written list of days and times to expect closures.

Formula 1 officials tell Channel 13 the majority of the impact should only result in overnight lane closures.

I showed this website to Las Vegas bus driver Antoinette Avery-Smith. I asked her how she felt about having this website and if she thinks it will help.

"I’m hoping so. Anything would be an improvement right now," Avery-Smith said.

Avery-Smith says navigating last year's F1 construction was a mess.

"I do paratransit for the elderly and the disabled. It made it harder to get to them on time," Avery-Smith said.

No matter how you make your way around the track path, F1 officials say this site should help with navigating this year's construction impacts. You can toggle between different viewpoints depending whether you're in a car or walking. It also includes RTC transit routes.

You can use the website on your phone or computer in English or Spanish. It shows all construction projects that could impact roads around the Strip from Sept. 2 to Dec. 24.

WATCH: Ryan Ketcham walks through how to use the new Las Vegas Grand Prix traffic updates website:

How to use the Las Vegas Grand Prix's new traffic website

“It’s also interactive; you can hover over a specific area on the map and see if there’s any action going on," said Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 officials tell me this site will constantly update with any and all changes to F1 construction this year.

Formula 1 is also re-introducing the construction text update system this year. Nelson-Kraft tells me everyone who signed up last year will receive a text this week to ask if they want updates for this year's race impacts.

If you have not signed up, you can do so by texting "F1LVGP" to 31996.