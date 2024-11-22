Here's how roads will be affected while dismantling the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A question probably on many drivers' minds is when will the Las Vegas Strip return to normal after Formula 1 leaves town.

Dismantling the circuit will begin on Sunday, Nov. 24, and be finished by Christmas, according to Grand Prix officials.

Here's a breakdown of roads affected and closing due to the dismantling:

LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD



Lane reductions on Las Vegas Boulevard between Fashion Show Drive to Spring Mountain from 1:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2.

24-hour lane restrictions on Las Vegas Boulevard from 9 p.m. on Nov. 24 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 for removing track barriers. The lane closures will vary in location with one lane remaining open in each direction during the closure. Nightly lane restrictions on Las Vegas Boulevard from midnight to 9 a.m. Dec. 1-6 with one lane remaining in each direction during the closures for track lighting removal.

The dismantling of the Bellagio Fountain Club begins Nov. 24 and lasts until Dec. 27 with two southbound lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo Road to Bellagio Drive. Entrance and egress of the Bellagio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino will remain open.

Dismantle activities for Fashion Show will take place from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 and Dec. 2. Two southbound lanes will be closed on Las Vegas Boulevard from Fashion Show Drive to Spring Mountain.

Day 1 of the Formula 1 traffic in Las Vegas

SANDS AVENUE



24-hour lane restrictions on Sands Avenue will take place from 9 p.m. on Nov. 24 until 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 to remove track barriers, track lighting and SAFER barriers. One lane remains open in each direction during the closure.

KOVAL LANE



Sidewalk closures on Koval Lane from December 6-20 for dismantling the Flamingo Pedestrian Bridge.

HARMON AVE



There will be nightly lane restrictions on Harmon Avenue from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, Dec. 1- 6, for track barrier removal. The lane closures will vary in location, with one lane in each direction remaining open during the closures. Lane restrictions at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane will be removed due to the dismantling of barriers along Harmon Avenue.

Nightly closure of Harmon Avenue at Audrie Street from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday – Friday, Dec. 1-13, for dismantling the Audrie vehicular bridge. The intersection will be open on weekends. All left turn movements at Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street intersection will be eliminated. Flaggers will be provided at all hours during the closure to manage traffic at the intersection.

PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE ENCLOSURE DISMANTLING

Overnight closures from midnight to 9 a.m. will be in place for pedestrians during the dismantling of various pedestrian bridge enclosures, including:



Venetian/Sands South and Planet Hollywood to Cosmopolitan from Dec. 2-4

Bellagio to Horseshoe and the Harmon Shops to Harmon East from Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 9.

RTC TRANSIT UPDATES

