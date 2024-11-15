Rely on RTC transit? Here's how to stay informed about F1-related bus route impacts

(KTNV) LAS VEGAS, NV — Many people in the valley rely on RTC of Southern Nevada buses to get around town, so Channel 13 wants to keep you informed about how the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix is impacting bus stops and routes across the valley.

The RTC of Southern Nevada's Senior Director of Transit, Sabrina Glenn, said while there are still extensive detours and bus stop closures this year related to Formula 1, there are fewer disruptions compared to last year.

"Mainly, because we didn't have the paving leading up to the actual race week. We are still, though, going to need to do some pretty extensive detours for race week related to five of our core routes that provide service in the strip area," Glenn said.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: New website shows all F1-related construction impacts for this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Glenn acknowledged that any time there are bus stop closures and route detours, that will mean longer commutes for transit riders.

"Unfortunately that's the case when you go a different way than the normal route will take you, and it's always going to add some time," Glenn said.

However, she added, they are doing something differently this year in the hopes of providing more predictable service to customers who will be impacted by F1 so they can plan ahead.

"We've actually developed special schedules for race week to provide some better reliability for customers," Glenn said.

However, that information doesn't always make it to everyone who needs it, and sometimes people are still showing up to bus stops that are closed due to F1 impacts.

"Yeah unfortunately while we do a hundred different ways to try and get information out to the public, there's always one individual that maybe just wasn't aware so unfortunately they're there. However, we do have staff that roves the area and is identifying individuals that are maybe waiting at closed bus stops to try to provide them with guidance and direction on where they need to go," Glenn said.

If you rely on public transit, the RTC does have several ways you can stay informed about impacts to your bus route so you're not showing up to a closed stop.

"We're trying to get our information out to our customers in a variety of different ways because we know people receive information differently," Glenn said.

Below are several methods you can use to stay in the know about current and future F1-related RTC transit impacts:

