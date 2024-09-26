Number of businesses suing Las Vegas Grand Prix grows with latest lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Las Vegas business have filed legal action against Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix after they claim to have been negatively affected by construction and traffic changes.

Ferraro's Ristorante has filed a lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix citing "irreparable harm" and "wrongful interference" in their business.

Ferraro's Ristorante files lawsuit against F1 organizers by yolanda.cruz on Scribd

We previously reported how Ferraro's and other businesses owners near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane backed a petition to stop the 2024 Grand Prix.

WATCH | "This is not good, what they did this year, and it's going to happen again," Ferraro previously told Channel 13.

Local business owners back petition to stop 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

This isn't the only lawsuit filed by a Las Vegas business against the Grand Prix.

Battista's Hole in the Wall and Stage Door have filed a joint lawsuit that we first told you about earlier this month.

In court documents, Ellis Island Hotel and Casino claims the changes to the streets interfered with, compromised and adversely impacted business, and they are demanding a jury trial and compensation.

We've reached out to both Clark County and Formula 1 officials, who both told us they could not comment on pending litigation.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is returning this year, set to race down the Strip November 21-23.