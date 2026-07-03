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'The Great Depletion' documentary from two Las Vegas locals spotlights Colorado River crisis

Western Drought Colorado River
Brittany Peterson/AP
FILE - The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on June 8, 2022, in Page, Ariz. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to ration water or restrict growth. Farmers may confront painful decisions about which crops to stop planting. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could result if states, cities and farms cannot agree on how to cut the amount of water they draw from the Colorado River. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File)
Western Drought Colorado River
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new documentary is bringing fresh attention to the Colorado River water crisis, while the clock is ticking on a solution.

WATCH | I introduce you to the people behind the film:

'The Great Depletion' documentary from two Las Vegas locals spotlights Colorado River crisis

Decision-makers have until October to reach a consensus on a new water-sharing plan for the states and nations that rely on Colorado River water. In the meantime, Lake Mead is expected to reach its lowest levels ever recorded this summer, and gridlock remains over what cuts should be made and by which state.

Las Vegas wildlife conservationist Alex Harper and filmmaker Austin Williams set out last year to tell that story on foot — walking 112 miles from Mount Charleston to the Colorado River. Their journey became a documentary called "The Great Depletion," which debuted online this week.

"We in part were looking for a reason to go on an adventure," Harper said.

The pair said the trek was as much about connection as it was about awareness.

"You could learn so much about the Las Vegas Valley by going from the top of the valley, the western edge up in the Spring Mountains, and then coming down," Harper explained, "and along the way, you're also able to tell the story about water and its path."

Williams said the urgency of the crisis drove the project.

"We're in a drought; it's all over the news. The Colorado River is over-allocated. There's just too much being taken from it. We don't have enough snowfall," Williams said.

"So hopefully, you know, it brings kind of more awareness to what's happening," Williams continued.

Since Harper and Williams completed their walk and finished filming, the situation has continued to deteriorate. The federal government has yet to issue a final decision on water allocations, and basin states remain at an impasse.

"It is uncertain as to what the shortage conditions will be next year or even in 2028," said Bronson Mack, Southern Nevada Water Authority spokesperson.

"I certainly don't want to sugarcoat anything here for Southern Nevadans; it really is a much bigger picture that we have within the Colorado River system," Mack said.

"Seven states, 40 million Americans depending upon that water supply. And while we've been doing our part to conserve, it really is a matter of all Colorado River water users conserving to the level that we have been doing here too," Bronson continued, highlighting Southern Nevada's aggressive water conservation measures.

"The Great Depletion" documentary's message extends well beyond Nevada, while so much uncertainty still looms over the entire basin.

"It's worrisome, and I think it's gonna continue to get people thinking about water consumption, not just in the Las Vegas Valley, but all across the Colorado River basin," Harper said.

"Initially going into that 7 days, 112 miles, I was like, oh, I'm gonna hopefully find some answers, right?...And at the end of the journey, I felt like I had more questions," Williams said.

"The Great Depletion" is now available to watch online here:

There will also be two in-person viewings in August. Keep your eyes peeled for tickets once they become available.

  • Springs Preserve on Aug. 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Winchester-Dondero Cultural Center, off Desert Inn near Eastern Avenue, on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

I cover all things climate and environment in our valley. If you have a question or issue you want me to look into, you can reach out to me by clicking on the banner below:

Do you have a question or news tip for Channel 13 reporter Geneva Zoltek? Reach out to her here!

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