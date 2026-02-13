States won't meet Colorado River deadline, Nevada negotiator says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valentine's Day is on Saturday, the same day as the deadline for Colorado River negotiations.

However, there is no love between all seven states who have failed to meet a second deadline to agree on how water from the river will be used in the future. The current guidelines will expire at the end of 2026.

On Friday, John Entsminger, Southern Nevada Water Authority General Manager and Nevada's lead Colorado River negotiator, said it was disappointing, especially after spending years trying to come to an agreement.

"As I talk with people throughout Southern Nevada, I hear their frustration that years of negotiations have yielded almost no headway in finding a path through these turbulent waters," he said in a statement. "As someone who has spent countless nights and weekends away from my family trying to craft a reasonable, mutually acceptable solution only to be confronted by the same tired rhetoric and entrenched positions, I share that frustration."

He added that Nevada cannot solve the river's problems on our own and we're already doing our part when it comes to water conservation.

"We receive only 1.8% of the river's flow, so from a hydrological perspective, we're little more than a rounding error. The actions we have taken over the past two-plus decades are less about raising Lake Mead's elevation than they are about protecting ourselves if things go from bad to worse," Entsminger said in a statement. "With the states' refusal to compromise, the severity of those reductions will likely be in the hands of federal government officials or judges, but the savings that our community has built will provide protection for our most critical water needs."

On Friday, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs released a joint statement saying they are willing to work together to figure out future water use.

"To secure a seven-state agreement for post-2026 management of the river, Arizona has offered to reduce its Colorado River allocation by 27%, California by 10%, and Nevada by nearly 17%. Our stance remains firm and fair: all seven basin states must share in the responsibility of conservation," the statement reads in part. "Our shared success hinges on compromise, and we have offered significant flexibility, allowing states without robust conservation programs time to gradually develop these programs in ways that work in each state ... The stakes couldn't be higher for our Lower Basin states."

According to the governors, Nevada, California and Arizona account for 75% of the population, employment, and agricultural crop sales in the Colorado River Basin.

So what happens next?

Even though the deadline will pass without an agreement, Entsminger said state negotiators will continue to meet to try to find a compromise that all seven states are okay with.

As for federal proposals, last month, the Bureau of Reclamation released its Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Post-2026 Operational Guidelines and Strategies for Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

It outlines several federal proposals for how the water can be shared.

The Bureau of Reclamation is giving the public a chance to weigh in and share their thoughts on the five options. They will accept public comments through March 2.

You can submit your comments by sending an email to crbpost2026@usbr.gov.

You can also call (602) 609-6739 or mail your comments to the Bureau of Reclamation at the following address:

Bureau of Reclamation

Attn: BCOO-1000

P.O. Box 61470

Boulder City, NV 89006.