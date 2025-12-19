Colorado River talks press on after candid final day in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seven states, one strained river, no solution — yet.

On the third and final day of the high-profile Colorado River conference here in Las Vegas, negotiators from all seven basin states sat down together to share their perspectives on the challenge.

"We're all in the same rowboat. The first one to fire a shot puts a hole in the boat and sinks it," said John Entsminger, Nevada's negotiator, told the crowd watching the seven-state panel.

While disagreements remain among the group, it was clear that all members remain committed to continue talks.

"Wyoming didn't cause the problem, but we haven't escaped the impacts. We also can't escape the fact that we're connected to the bigger river system. Wyoming and the other Upper Basin states are fulfilling our commitments, and we are fully committed to being part of the solution," Brandon Gebhart, Wyoming's Principal Negotiator, said.

But the clock is ticking, the Federal Government has given the states a February 14t deadline to come up with a deal for post-2026 guidelines on the Colorado River.

Entsminger says he believes a short-term framework could be produced by the states by deadline.

"I went into this process four years ago, two years ago, advocating strenuously for a 20 to 30-year deal. A robust, durable, multi-decadal deal to give certainty to the basin. I no longer believe that's possible," he said.

With the time we have left, with the hydrology that we're facing, I think the best possible outcome at this juncture is probably a five year operating plan to keep us out of court," he continued.

Whatever details come out of that deal remain unclear, as Upper Basin states and lower basin states still have contrasting views on usage and water cuts.

"There was a promise made over 100 years ago under the compact that we in the Upper Basin. Right now, it seems like the only, the real focus is what can we do to get more water to the Lower Basin," said Gene Shawcroft, Utah's Principal Negotiator.

"We have not been able to develop to our full compact apportionment," echoed Estevan Lopez, New Mexico's Principal Negotiator.

"We've been able to develop something on the order of 5.1 million acre feet. Because of hydrology in various parts of the basin, on average every year our water users collectively are shorted on on average about 1.3 million off of that 5.1 [million acre feet]. That's a 25% reduction that I would argue is as mandatory as anything," Lopez continued.

Meanwhile, there was a sentiment among Lower Basin state representation that the Upper Basin isn't sharing the burden of water loss.

"If the river fails, no one feels it harder or bigger than California does. California isn't legally obligated to put a drop of water on the table, so why are we contributing 4440,000 acre feet a year, a number larger than many states' consumptive use in the basin? Because it's what the river needs and demands," said JB Hamby, California's Principal Negotiator.

"California has done what we're supposed to do morally, even if we're not required to do that legally. Every state must take that approach if we're going to have success in post 2026," Hamby continued.

Arizona's negotiator Tom Buschatzke, was more blunt.

"We need conservation in the upper basin that is verifiable and mandatory," Buschatzke said.

If the seven states can not come to an agreement, the Federal Government will choose one for them. Some warn, if that happens, so will the lawsuits.

For now, Nevada's John Entsminger remains confident that won't happen.

"I'm still optimistic that there's a deal to be done to keep us out of litigation," Entsminger told Channel 13.