LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just 60 days.

That's how long Colorado River Basin state negotiators have left to reach an agreement on how the river will be managed post-2026.

The clock is rapidly ticking for decision-makers on the dwindling water source, and federal officials communicated that message of urgency during day two of the Colorado River Water Users Association (CRWUA) conference.

Watch: Geneva Zoltek reports from CRWUA Day #2

Colorado River states face 60-day deadline for water deal

"Decisions need to be made the Colorado River, it’s just a matter if those decisions will be made in a collaborative manner," Andrea Travnicek, Dept. of Interior's Assistant Secretary for Water And Science, said in a keynote speach to CRWUA attendees Wednesday morning.

"Will they be made by the federal government? Or will we end up in litigation," she asked.

KTNV

Now, federal officials are asking the seven basin states to provide a detailed plan for management on February 14, 2026. If an agreement isn't reached, the Department of Interior will make the management decision instead.

"Let me be clear. Cooperation is better than litigation. Litigation consumes time, resources and relationships. It also increases uncertainty and delays progress," said Scott Cameron, Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation (BoR).

By the sounds of it, even from federal officials, that doesn't sound like anyone's first choice.

KTNV

“If the Federal Government has to act in the absence of a seven state deal, all seven states are going to be in a much worse position, than if they can arrive at a collective position that works for them," Cameron told Channel 13.

Can a compromise be reached for the dwindling resource?

Nevada's Colorado River Commissioner, John Entsminger, tells Channel 13, he remains optimistic although negotiations haven't been without challenge.

KTNV

"There's a lot of people on the river in all seven states, in two countries, and agriculture and urban that wanna be part of the solution. As always there's a couple of folks out there that kind of just wanna have theirs and keep it to themselves, and that's the challenge of coming up with a uniform solution across 40 million Americans," Entsminger said.

As we've reported, the current guidelines for operating the resource that provides water to 40 million people in the west, expires next year.

Previously, the federal government had imposed a November 11, 2025 deadline for the states to find a solution. They did not reach that goal.

KTNV

Meantime, water levels are not getting better. A recent BoR study projects Lake Mead will continue to decline — possibly reaching its lowest point ever in 2027.

"Water managers have to plan for the fact that we're just gonna have less water towards mid-century," Entsminger said.

For now, a solution to the river's decline remains murky.

Do you have a question about our environment? Email Geneva Zoltek at Geneva.Zoltek@ktnv.com.