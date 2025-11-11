Colorado River water negotiators fail to meet critical deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A critical deadline hits today for Colorado River water negotiations, as seven basin states scramble to reach an agreement for Post-2026 Operational Guidelines for the resource that provides water to 40 million people across the West.

Negotiators met Monday and Tuesday in attempt to forge a deal, but it appears no management framework has been struck.

In a joint-statement sent to Channel 13 this afternoon from the seven negotiating states, the Department of Interior, and the Bureau of Reclamation — the cohort alluded there was more work to be done.

"The seven Colorado River Basin states together with the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation recognize the serious and ongoing challenges facing the Colorado River. Prolonged drought and low reservoir conditions have placed extraordinary pressure on this critical water resource that supports 40 million people, tribal nations, agriculture, and industry.





While more work needs to be done, collective progress has been made that warrants continued efforts to define and approve details for a finalized agreement. Through continued cooperation and coordinated action, there is a shared commitment to ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of the Colorado River system." Joint Statement on Colorado River Water Negotiations

The Department of Interior previously gave a Nov. 11 deadline for the states to reach an agreement or risk the federal government taking over decision-making for the river that supplies 90% of Southern Nevada's water. So far, no replacement plan has been made available to the public.

These negotiations take place behind closed doors and out of the public eye, leaving critical questions unanswered about which states may face water cuts and when those reductions might occur as soon as next year.

In September, Southern Nevada Water Authority spokesperson Bronson Mack provided Channel 13 some insight into what a possible proposal might look like — a supply-driven framework that would base water allocations on three years of historic flows.



Whatever management strategy emerges, the Colorado River system faces significant stability hurdles. Drought and overuse have contributed to critical decline in recent years, with Lake Mead currently sitting at just over 31% capacity.

Recent studies indicate further decline is expected. Projections from the latest Bureau of Reclamation study show Lake Mead could reach its lowest levels ever in less than two years.

These negotiations are unfolding amid a leadership vacuum at the Bureau of Reclamation, the agency overseeing Colorado River negotiations. The collapse of a high-profile nomination has left the agency without permanent leadership during this critical period.

Ted Cooke, former general manager of the Central Arizona Project, was nominated by President Donald Trump in June to lead the Bureau of Reclamation. His nomination was later pulled.

This is a developing story.