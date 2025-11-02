LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada's primary water source showed stability through October 2025, with Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoir levels remaining relatively unchanged from the previous month.

Lake Mead currently sits at 32% capacity, though the reservoir is 3 feet lower compared to the same time in 2024. At the beginning of October, the elevation was 1,057 feet — remaining the same for November 1st.

October Water Supply: Reservoir levels remain steady as drought conditions improve

While the current water elevation remains above the historic low reached in July 2022, both reservoirs continue to show the effects of the Colorado River's significant decline in recent years. Lake Mead's current levels remain lower than those recorded in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Lake Powell, another critical reservoir for the Colorado River system, stands at 28% full — down 31 feet from October 2024.

The Colorado River system's recovery depends heavily on snowpack in the Rocky Mountains of the upper Colorado basin, where a strong snow year can help bolster water supplies downstream.

Nevada saw improvement in drought conditions during October, with 22% of the state no longer facing dry conditions. The improvement follows Las Vegas experiencing its sixth wettest October on record. According to the USDA website, SNOTEL site data is not being updated at this time due to the government shutdown.

Looking ahead, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center forecasts a warmer than average November for the western United States and drier conditions for the Southwest in November.

State negotiators working on Colorado River water allocation are expected to announce decisions on how the resource will be shared moving forward in early November. Current water-sharing guidelines expire next year, making the upcoming announcement critical for future water management across the region.

