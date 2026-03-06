Nevada negotiators seek fair Colorado River operations, present new proposal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As negotiations continue on the future of the Colorado River, negotiators from all seven states have voiced frustration and disagree with federal proposals on what to do next.

This week, negotiators submitted comments to the Bureau of Reclamation outlining their thoughts on the agency's Environmental Impact Statement Draft, which breaks down several options the federal government is considering in case they have to step in.

Nevada negotiators told the Bureau of Reclamation that many people in our state have sacrificed and done their part to conserve water and use it responsibly.

"Since the onset of drought in 2002, they have reduced their overall Colorado River water consumption by more than 40 percent even as our population grew by more than 875,000 people. And they, unlike so many others, have not ignored the reality facing the basin by making the flimsy argument that our economy cannot prospect while water consumption decreases," documents submitted to the agency read in part. "Simply put, any alternative evaluated or rule set adopted by Reclamation that fails to sufficiently credit their sacrifice is not acceptable."

Nevada officials argue there are multiple issues at play here, including the Bureau of Reclamation's proposals could ignore the "Law of the River", which has outlined how states have used the water for over 100 years. There are also questions if federal officials have failed to examine if their options comply with the 1922 Colorado River Compact.

Nevada negotiators are also concerned that agency officials are overlooking infrastructure problems at the Glen Canyon Dam.

"Glen Canyon Dam was not envisioned to operate below minimum power pool (elevation 3,490 feet). Below this elevation, water cannot be released through the penstocks and must instead be released through the jet tubes at the end of the river outlet works," documents reads in part. "Infrastructure concerns associated with extended operations through the river outlet works include damage to the outlet works pipes at low reservoir elevations, erosion at the downstream base of the dam from outlet works operation, and the potential for additional unknown issues from operating the outlet works for extended periods. Any one of these factors could compromise the safety and stability of Glen Canyon Dam and affect the ability to meet critical downstream water supply needs."

According to documents submitted to the Bureau of Reclamation, Nevada negotiators also stated the impact analysis is incomplete and doesn't fully explore issues like impacts to public health, safety, and hydropower.

"Furthermore, Reclamation's Draft EIS has not made sufficient information available for the public, stakeholders, the Basin States, and others to adequately comment on the proposed action," the letter reads in part. "Of particular concern, Reclamation failed to provide information and documentation regarding its plan to remedy the critical infrastructure at Glen Canyon Dam. For that reason, we prepared and submitted a Freedom of Information Act ("FOIA") request to obtain the needed information given its importance to long-term sustainable operation of the reservoirs and management of Colorado River."

Nevada negotiators also submitted a proposal to short-term and long-term operations, including releases from Lake Powell to Lake Mead. They also called for state negotiators to meet more often due to water levels continuing to decline.

As for what's next, the current river agreement lasts through the end of September because the new water year begins in October.

John Entsminger, Southern Nevada Water Authority General Manager and Nevada's lead Colorado River negotiator, previously told us that states have some time before the Bureau of Reclamation steps in to handle the matter.

"The real deadline is probably more like beginning of August, in terms of when the Bureau of Reclamation needs to decide how they're going to operate the river for 2027," Entsminger explained. "So I think it's incumbent on the seven states to stay at the table and keep working and deliver for our constituents."

