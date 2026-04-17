Colorado River cuts could affect Lake Mead water levels, hydropower production

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an attempt to try to preserve the Colorado River, the Bureau of Reclamation is making changes that could affect us here in Nevada.

On Friday, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum met with Governors and other designees from the seven basin states that rely on water from the Colorado River. It was to discuss concerning trends like long-term drought, which has reduced the water volume to 36% of capacity, the lowest snowpack on record, record-breaking March heat, and how this is affecting the river.

Agency officials have announced they are planning to add 2.48 million acre feet of water to Lake Powell by moving water from the upstream Flaming Gorge Reservoir and by reducing releases to Lake Powell.

According to the 24 Month Study that the agency previously released, Lake Powell is projected to fall below 3,490 feet — the minimum power pool level — by August 2026 without major intervention.

If Glen Canyon Dam falls below 3,490 feet, water releases would be only through the river outlet works, which could cause operational issues, uncertainty for users, downstream impacts, instability in regional power and water supplies, and a reduction in power generation.

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What does that mean for us?

Bureau of Reclamation officials state they intend to reduce the annual release volume from Lake Powell to Lake Mead by 1.48 million acre feet through September 2026. That will "accelerate the downstream decline of Lake Mead".

It also means there is the potential for up to an additional 40% reduction to Hoover Dam's hydropower generating capacity as early as this fall. At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, reduced water levels may further limit boating access and at the Grand Canyon, lower flow rates will affect rafting conditions and fishing may be more challenging.

Agency officials stated they are collaborating on ways to conserve water at Lake Mead to maintain current water levels.

Meantime, no official agreement is in place between the seven states on how what Colorado River operations will look like in the future. They need to come to an agreement before the new water year begins on October 1.

"In the absence of a consensus and following the completion of the NEPA process, the Interior Department will be prepared to determine operations for Post 2026 later this summer to provide certainty and stability for the Colorado River Basin," a Bureau of Reclamation press release states.

Channel 13 has reached out to Gov. Joe Lombardo's office and the Nevada delegation to learn more about today's meeting and how these cuts could affect you.

We will update this article with additional information once we receive it.