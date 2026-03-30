Our water in Las Vegas comes from snow in the Colorado Rockies, but right now, that system is tracking major supply issues.

The Upper Colorado Region is experiencing a dismal wintertime snowpack — currently just 29% of average, as of Saturday, March 28. The data shows a steep nosedive over recent days as record warm temperatures have caused early snowmelt.

Watch: Geneva Zoltek breaks down the latest numbers

Low snowpack spells trouble for Lake Mead projections

It's not isolated. The entire Western United States is tracking below-average snowpack. In fact, the Lower Colorado Region — which includes Southern Nevada's Spring Mountains — is at just 11% of average.

It's a worrying sign for water watchers, as Lake Mead is projected to see over 30 feet of decline within the next two years. According to the latest 24-month study from the Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Mead's elevation is forecast to hit 1,032 feet in November 2027. That would be the lowest level ever recorded at the reservoir.

Current guidelines for the Colorado River system expire at the end of this water year. Including Nevada, the seven basin states that share the resource have still not come to a conclusive agreement for how the river will be managed after that deadline. States remain in ongoing negotiations and are reportedly "still at the table."

The federal government has released their own set of potential routes for river management. You can check out the draft environmental impact statement here.