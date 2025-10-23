Police: Crash between vehicle, scooter kills juvenile, another hospitalized with 'unknown injuries'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash involving a vehicle and a scooter is under investigation in northeast Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say this collision injured two juveniles, one of whom was pronounced dead. Another "was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries," the department stated in an email to Channel 13.

Officials are expected to provide more information about this collision in a forthcoming press conference at 5:30 p.m. You can watch that live here:

The crash happened near the intersection of Butternut Lane and Charnut Lane, in a neighborhood near Owens Avenue and Walnut Road.

"The driver remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time," officials stated.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. A Channel 13 crew is en route to the scene.