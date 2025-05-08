Clark County approves new safety rules for e-bikes and scooters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners have unanimously approved new regulations for electric bikes and scooters to address growing safety concerns across the Las Vegas Valley.

The new rules, which will take effect May 21, include speed limits in county parks and mandatory safety equipment for riders.

"It's much needed especially in parks like this one here where families where small families come," said Cougias.

According to the regulations approved Tuesday, riders are banned from using e-bikes and scooters in the resort corridor, and electric motorcycles are now prohibited in county parks.

Riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet when using e-bikes or scooters, and all devices must be equipped with a bell, a horn, and lights for night use.

Electric bikes and scooters will still be allowed in county parks, but riders cannot exceed 15 miles per hour.

"One of the reasons why we are going down this pathway is for our law enforcement partners, particularly with our Clark County police, park police, and Metro, who needed very clear guidelines so that they could enforce them," said Jones.

Residents like Dorian Cougias from the Summerlin area believe the new rules are long overdue, citing dangerous behavior from young riders.

"They don't respect the park, they don't respect what we have to pay for it, and they don't care if they hurt somebody," said Cougias.

This sentiment is echoed online, with some residents calling for stricter measures. One person commented: "Ban E-bikes altogether, they're unsafe for riders," while another stated, "They don't stop or yield."

During an interview with Cougias, several young riders were observed popping wheelies and riding recklessly through the area.

"There you have it, look. They are riding—and doing wheelies. In front of cars, coming down the street, look: one, two, three," said Cougias.

Under the new rules, reckless riding is banned, with violators facing fines starting at $150. Penalties increase for repeat offences.

"Who really needs to be held accountable is parents. Parents need to teach their children," said Cougias.

Officials say enforcement will not begin immediately. Crews will post signs throughout the community to educate people about the new regulations.

Residents who witness reckless riding can report it by calling 311, contacting park police, or submitting a complaint online.

