Investigators find bus driver at fault for collision that killed Las Vegas middle school student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A school bus driver was found at fault for a collision that killed a 12-year-old girl outside Lied STEM Academy, according to documents obtained by Channel 13.

Investigators who examined evidence from the collision that killed Haylee Ryan determined a Clark County School District bus driver hit Haylee Ryan's bike and ran her over as she rode home from school on Oct. 6.

Ryan was riding westbound on Tropical Parkway when she was hit. She was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center, where she died from her injuries.

In the report, investigators note Ryan was using the bike lane, but had to navigate a parked car on her right while a Clark County School District bus passed her on the left.

Investigators state the CCSD bus "did not give roadway space for [Ryan's bike]." Ryan was thrown from her bike when the CCSD bus hit the left side of her handlebars, pushing the right side of her handlebars into the parked car.

The report notes Ryan was run over by the rear tires of the bus, causing "serious injuries to her pelvis and lower extremities."

The school bus driver, a 75-year-old woman, was found at fault for the collision, "and no enforcement action [was] taken due to the fact that it is still an ongoing investigation," according to the report.

Channel 13 has reached out to the Clark County School District to ask about its response to the investigation's findings.

In an interview with Channel 13, Ryan's mom, Meghan, remembered her daughter as an active and creative child who "was always working on something." She loved cats, art, and robotics.

Mom of 12-year-old killed during school bus crash Monday, remembers her daughter's life

"I just know that Haylee is with God right now, and that's the only thing keeping me going," Meghan Ryan said.

Memorial services for Haylee Ryan are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Canyon Ridge Christian Church. Family members tell us that members of the public are welcome to attend.