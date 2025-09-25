LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 12-year-old boy's death while riding an electric scooter in Las Vegas has reignited conversations about traffic safety for kids while using these devices.

Jovonn "Jojo" Magee was struck and killed by a van Sunday morning near Tully Avenue and Hidden Desert Way when police say he crossed into the driver's path while riding his electric scooter. His death marks the fourth electric scooter fatality this year in Metro's jurisdiction and the 119th overall traffic fatality.

WATCH | Vegas parents reflect on e-scooter tragedy

Electric scooter death highlights safety concerns for Las Vegas youth

The tragedy has particularly impacted the Mater Academy community, where Magee was a student. Chianti, whose 8th-grade son was Magee's classmate, said the incident has reinforced the importance of safety rules she established when her son got his electric motorcycle two years ago.

"My husband and I, we do not allow him to ride it without one of us outside with him," Chianti said. "Before he even got it, we went over the rules. And even when he goes against the rules — I see him crossing the street without looking, okay, I am now taking it away from you."

Chianti said it’s important her son understands the responsibility that comes with having one of these devices.

"I need him to understand that. I am not telling you those things to be mean to you, so to speak, I am telling you for a reason. But as these things happen, I try to point out to him," Chianti said.

On Wednesday night, dozens of Magee's friends and family members gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor the 12-year-old. A bench was dedicated in his memory, and his flag football jersey was retired.

"Life definitely cut too short," Chianti said.

As the community continues to mourn, safety around electric scooters is weighing heavily on the mind of many parents.

Channel 13 took parents' concerns to Sheriff Kevin McMahill and asked what his department is doing to help address the issue.

"The thing about these e-bikes is — these are young kids. Parents giving 8, 9, 10-year-olds, sometimes even younger, and they are out driving with the rules of the roads, and they don't realize a 5-10,000 pound vehicle, what can actually happen to them and so I think a big part of what I'm focused on right now also is making sure parents have an idea and an understanding of what they are turning their kids loose on," said McMahill.

Many local municipalities have approved stricter rules for electric bikes and scooters in recent months.

Most recently, the City of Las Vegas approved a new ordinance in August requiring minors to wear helmets and mandating that electric scooters and bikes have lights and visible reflectors. The new law takes effect on October 1.

However, parents like Chianti believe more action is needed.

"Just more educating on the parents and school as well," Chianti said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.