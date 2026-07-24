Nye County residents get chance to weigh in on proposed data center campus

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Nye County leaders are giving residents a chance to learn more about a data center project that wants to build in the area.

The Manse Technology Group wants to build a next-generation technology campus in Pahrump, with construction anticipated to start in 2027, pending approvals.

Before any of that happens, the Nye County Board of Commissioners will host a town hall on Saturday, July 25, beginning at 10 a.m.

Residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the proposed data center development, and representatives from Manse Technology Group will be there to better understand local questions and feedback surrounding data center development.

It's taking place at the Nye County Commissioners & Administration office at 2100 Walt Williams Drive.

Formerly known as Project Blackjack, the approximately 900-acre, $18.4 billion privately financed development from Manse Technology is designed to attract world-class data center and technology investment while creating long-term economic opportunity for Nye County.

At full buildout, the campus is expected to become one of Nye County’s largest taxpayers, generating tens of millions annually in never-abated property taxes, support thousands of construction and permanent jobs, and provide significant funding for schools, public safety, infrastructure and other essential public services.

At this time, Nye County has a temporary moratorium is in place on new data centers in Nye County until stricter regulations on these facilities are adopted.

At a recent commission meeting, officials did consider an ordinance to completely ban these facilities in Pahrump for good, but that did not move forward.

Data centers and their growing presence in the valley are a topic we have been following closely.

Just in the past week, we've heard from Pahrump residents as they joined a nationwide day of protest against AI data centers.

Pahrump residents protest against data centers on national day of protest

And earlier this week, we were at the Henderson City Council meeting as they considered and ultimately declined a 180-day pause on new data center applications, instead looking into creating a development agreement that data centers would have to follow.

We have multiple reporters looking into the issues surrounding data centers in Southern Nevada. If you have any questions or concerns on the topic, reach out to us by clicking on the banner below:

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